Photo 1742
Puffy clouds
Beautiful sky until the rain moved in this afternoon. Try in black.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
May 14th, 2024
