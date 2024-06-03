Previous
Spring at the lake by larrysphotos
Photo 1763

Spring at the lake

With all the rain the lakes and ponds are full. Such a wonderful time of the year to be out and about. Try in black.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise