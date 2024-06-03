Sign up
Previous
Photo 1763
Spring at the lake
With all the rain the lakes and ponds are full. Such a wonderful time of the year to be out and about. Try in black.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3682
photos
35
followers
59
following
483% complete
View this month »
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
Latest from all albums
1760
1719
1720
1761
1721
1762
1763
1722
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
31st May 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
lake
,
bushes
