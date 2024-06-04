Previous
Something is brewing by larrysphotos
Photo 1764

Something is brewing

Later we are going to "unstable" weather....so said the weather folks. Try in black.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
WOW! Superb cloud capture.
June 5th, 2024  
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you so very much.
June 5th, 2024  
