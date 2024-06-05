Sign up
Previous
Photo 1765
Red rose
Simple red rose blooming in my rose garden. Try in black.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3686
photos
36
followers
60
following
483% complete
View this month »
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
Latest from all albums
1721
1762
1763
1722
1764
1723
1765
1724
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th June 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
rose
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Pretty bud about to unfold.
June 5th, 2024
