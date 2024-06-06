Previous
Silver-spotted skipper and Puple giant thistle by larrysphotos
Photo 1766

Silver-spotted skipper and Puple giant thistle

Visitor to a giant thistle bloom. Try in black.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
June 6th, 2024  
amyK ace
Wonderful close up
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise