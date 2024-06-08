Sign up
Photo 1768
Geranium
Geraniums add great color to the garden and bloom all spring and summer into the fall. As a bonus the rabbits seem to stay away for the most part. Try in black.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3692
photos
36
followers
60
following
484% complete
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1765
1724
1766
1725
1767
1726
1768
1727
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th June 2024 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Pretty blossoms!
June 8th, 2024
