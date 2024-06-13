Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1773
Hosta leaf
Looking at patterns in nature that are everywhere. Try in black.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3702
photos
36
followers
60
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Latest from all albums
1770
1729
1771
1730
1772
1731
1773
1732
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th June 2024 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
patterns
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful variegated leaves.
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close