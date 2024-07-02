Previous
Petoskey Stone by larrysphotos
Photo 1792

Petoskey Stone

Petoskey stones are fossilized pre-historic coral that is roughly 350 million years during the Devonian Age. These stones are distinguishable based on their unique exoskeleton structures. Try in black.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
I have never thought of a stone having an exoskeleton, but of course a fossil would here. wow. NIcely shown. Good DoF on this one.
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise