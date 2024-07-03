Previous
July sky by larrysphotos
Photo 1793

July sky

Very warm and humid today along with beautiful clouds to sit in the shade and watch them wander along.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
July 3rd, 2024  
