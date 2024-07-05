Sign up
Photo 1795
Busy bee visiting Hosta bloom
This bee was going from hosta flower to hosta flower very quickly. Try in black.
5th July 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2024 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
hosta
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful close up
July 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great capture!
July 5th, 2024
