Busy bee visiting Hosta bloom by larrysphotos
Photo 1795

Busy bee visiting Hosta bloom

This bee was going from hosta flower to hosta flower very quickly. Try in black.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful close up
July 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great capture!
July 5th, 2024  
