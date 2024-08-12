Previous
Hosta flower by larrysphotos
Photo 1823

Hosta flower

Hostas are in full bloom.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Shutterbug ace
I love the shadow on the petal.
August 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
What lovely white blooms!
August 13th, 2024  
