Lisianthus by larrysphotos
Photo 1827

Lisianthus

Flowers bring a smile and a easy feeling. Try in black.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Larry I love this one especially how the green grass flows to the flower
August 16th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much Christine.
August 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
August 17th, 2024  
