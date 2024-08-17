Previous
Strawflower by larrysphotos
Photo 1828

Strawflower

Growing wild and free. Burst of sunshine. Try in black.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very graceful
August 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great color!
August 18th, 2024  
