Previous
Photo 1829
The Loess Hills western Iowa
The Loess hills are a formation of wind-deposited loess soil in the wester most parts of Iowa and Missouri.
The only other place on earth that has this type of formation is in China.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3815
photos
37
followers
59
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th August 2024 1:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
hills
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV and landscape! What's the blooms in the foreground that look a little pink?
August 26th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags. The blooms might be a type of sumac.
August 26th, 2024
