The Loess Hills western Iowa by larrysphotos
The Loess Hills western Iowa

The Loess hills are a formation of wind-deposited loess soil in the wester most parts of Iowa and Missouri.
The only other place on earth that has this type of formation is in China.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Beautiful POV and landscape! What's the blooms in the foreground that look a little pink?
August 26th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags. The blooms might be a type of sumac.
August 26th, 2024  
