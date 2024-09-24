Sign up
Photo 1840
Mississippi river
High above the Mississippi river in northern Iowa looking out toward the east and Wisconsin.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
river
