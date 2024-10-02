Sign up
Photo 1846
Tree down
A tree fell in the woods, did it make a sound......... Yes it did.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th September 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
Mags
ace
Great shot! Yes, it usually makes a loud thud when it hits the ground.
October 3rd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
October 3rd, 2024
