Trail side flowers by larrysphotos
Trail side flowers

Some of the rich growth in the forest along the trail.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
So pretty!
October 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Pretty find
October 3rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so very much, Mags.
October 3rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@joansmor @tinley23 Thank you
October 3rd, 2024  
