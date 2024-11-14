Sign up
Previous
Photo 1861
Creek meandering along
Like life in general the creek along the walking path has many twists and turns.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3879
photos
37
followers
58
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
13th November 2024 2:07pm
Tags
water
,
trees
,
creek
Mags
ace
A lovely spot and capture.
November 15th, 2024
