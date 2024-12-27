Previous
Frozen lake cove by larrysphotos
Frozen lake cove

Almost frozen over the small cove of the lake.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Looking very cold, but lovely!
December 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 28th, 2024  
