Street photography
This man spent the day repairing the fence of my neighbor. It was very cold most of the time he was working it was between 11° and 16°. A tip of the hat to him.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
957
photos
30
followers
46
following
Views
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th December 2020 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
fence
,
street photography
,
cold
