Snow in B&W by larrysphotos
4 / 365

Snow in B&W

The street in front of my house in B&W. Wanted to see how the snow would look in B&W. Try in black.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam ace
Lots and lots of snow! Beautiful, but happy I don't have to drive in it.
December 18th, 2020  
Lesley ace
It looks great. We haven’t had a good fellow of snow for years.
December 18th, 2020  
