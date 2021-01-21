Previous
Old radio

This is a photo from a pre Covid-19 visit to a museum which seems a lifetime ago. I do remember as a kid going with my dad to test the vacuum tubes from the radio and TV. Long ago in a galaxy far far away......
Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
