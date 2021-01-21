Sign up
9 / 365
Old radio
This is a photo from a pre Covid-19 visit to a museum which seems a lifetime ago. I do remember as a kid going with my dad to test the vacuum tubes from the radio and TV. Long ago in a galaxy far far away......
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extra photos
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
24th August 2019 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
radio
