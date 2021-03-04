Sign up
Down the spillway
Water going down the spillway at the dam that creates the frozen lake.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd March 2021 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
dam
,
spillway
