Orange flower by larrysphotos
44 / 365

Orange flower

The plant was growing along the path, not sure what it is, the color just pops. Closer view to follow.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful butterfly milkweed. Nice specimens!
June 24th, 2021  
