Orange flower
The plant was growing along the path, not sure what it is, the color just pops. Closer view to follow.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1379
photos
24
followers
43
following
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
686
645
43
646
687
647
44
688
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
22nd June 2021 2:37pm
Tags
flower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful butterfly milkweed. Nice specimens!
June 24th, 2021
