Frog at the splash pad by larrysphotos
Frog at the splash pad

The splash pad has frogs that shoot out the water.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Love the capture and clever title!
July 19th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
July 19th, 2021  
