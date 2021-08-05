Previous
Just when you thought it was safe by larrysphotos
Just when you thought it was safe

Here we go again, mask up and stay safe. Sadly a lot of folks are getting very sick, some are dying....please just get the vaccine.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I know, right?! I have been and still wear mine in public.
August 5th, 2021  
