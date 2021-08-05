Sign up
51 / 365
Just when you thought it was safe
Here we go again, mask up and stay safe. Sadly a lot of folks are getting very sick, some are dying....please just get the vaccine.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1470
photos
22
followers
41
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
686
728
687
688
729
51
689
730
Tags
mask
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I know, right?! I have been and still wear mine in public.
August 5th, 2021
close