117 / 365
Rainbow b
Last evening, we had a series of storms come through. Between storms a double rainbow and the strange light above and below the rainbow.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2022 8:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
rainbow
