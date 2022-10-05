Previous
Golden fall by larrysphotos
Golden fall

In the last few days the trees have really been changing. The light through the gold or yellow leaves is so nice.
5th October 2022

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags
Beautiful color and tones.
October 5th, 2022  
