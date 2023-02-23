Previous
Icicles on the steps by larrysphotos
157 / 365

Icicles on the steps

The freezing rain and ice storm have made everything dangerous, and driving is a no no.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Frightening! Stay safe. Cool capture though.
February 23rd, 2023  
