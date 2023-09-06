Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Removing bricks 1
The pile of bricks that we volunteers removed in preparation for new walkways to be built.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
1448
1490
1449
1491
1450
1492
1451
181
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extra photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
5th September 2023 10:36am
Tags
bricks
Mags
ace
Oh wow! I'd love to have those! Nice capture.
September 6th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Some will be reused as edging in the children's garden. The rest will be recycled.
September 7th, 2023
