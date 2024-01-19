Previous
So far by larrysphotos
187 / 365

So far

Took a yard stick and measured the snow about 14 1/2 inches (36.83 centimeters)
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Much more than we have
January 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! The snow queen is living where you do!
January 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam If that is the case I wouldn't mind is she moved elsewhere.
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise