Mop by larrysphotos
203 / 365

Mop

Cleanup on isle 4. This is the mop that hangs in the garage ready at a moments notice for any large mess. Hopefully it will just keep hanging and not be needed.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hahaha a mess mop is best hanging and dry :)
April 6th, 2020  
