Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
216 / 365
Grain elevator
The heart of the mid west farm belt is the storage of corn and soy beans.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
473
photos
28
followers
45
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Latest from all albums
213
254
255
214
215
256
216
257
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
From the Archives
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
18th April 2020 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
building
,
grain
The Musketeers
Nice editing!
April 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close