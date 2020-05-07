Previous
Bend in the skunk river by larrysphotos
Bend in the skunk river

As the river rounds the bend. So peaceful watching the water and the world go past.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
