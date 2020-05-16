Previous
Evergreen bloom by larrysphotos
243 / 365

Evergreen bloom

The blooms on the evergreen are very tiny and just a subtle change yet it to joins in the beauty of renewal for spring.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
