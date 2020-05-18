Previous
Inside look at Iris by larrysphotos
245 / 365

Inside look at Iris

A different look at the first Iris of the year in my garden.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
