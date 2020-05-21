Sign up
Opening soon
As I was working in my little garden I noticed that the rose bush had formed a bud. Soon the sweet smell of roses will fill the air.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
rose
