285 / 365
Woods
Right beside the road, a deer walked out but before I could get the camera it ran back into the woods.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
282
323
283
324
284
325
285
326
From the Archives
ILCE-6000
27th June 2020 5:07pm
woods
