Half moon in the middle of the day by larrysphotos
288 / 365

Half moon in the middle of the day

The moon was just hanging there at just after lunch. So rare that there were no clouds.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
