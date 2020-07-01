Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
289 / 365
New macro lens
Still playing with the new macro lens. Laowa lens CF 65mm F2.5 CA-Dreamer Macro 2x manual focus. So far it a sweet lens for my new Sony camera, replaced a very old Sony/Minolta.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
619
photos
29
followers
47
following
79% complete
View this month »
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Latest from all albums
327
286
287
328
288
329
289
330
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
From the Archives
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2020 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lens
,
rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close