New macro lens by larrysphotos
New macro lens

Still playing with the new macro lens. Laowa lens CF 65mm F2.5 CA-Dreamer Macro 2x manual focus. So far it a sweet lens for my new Sony camera, replaced a very old Sony/Minolta.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
