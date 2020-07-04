Previous
Geranium by larrysphotos
292 / 365

Geranium

Mother natures color pallet never ceases to amaze me. (Try in black)
4th July 2020

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

