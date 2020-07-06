Previous
Getting to the point by larrysphotos
294 / 365

Getting to the point

Painting with pencils using a brush with water to create art with the colors that you have drawn.
Alas I just have the pencils but not the talent.
6th July 2020

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
