Ant at work by larrysphotos
305 / 365

Ant at work

Bringing home the bacon...this ant was dragging part of a Japanese Beatle across the patio. It was pulling it and walking backward. The determination and strength are amazing.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
