Study in B&W by larrysphotos
311 / 365

Study in B&W

Small prairie area in a local park. Try it with the black background. I did the color version a few days ago.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
