Sun through a umbrella by larrysphotos
322 / 365

Sun through a umbrella

Sitting on the patio and looked up at the pattern of the umbrella with the sun blasting down on it.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
