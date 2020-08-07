Sign up
Working together
No mask, no social distancing. Two bumblebees working the same flower.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Album
From the Archives
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th August 2020 3:28pm
Tags
flower
insect
bumblebee
