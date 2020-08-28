Previous
Next
House finch looking for seeds by larrysphotos
347 / 365

House finch looking for seeds

This little one is harvesting seeds from my flower box. Has been back and forth all day, just making itself at home.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise