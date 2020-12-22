Sign up
Photo 463
Scarecrow
Scarecrow in a public garden. Made out of plaster. The pole would be uncomfortable I would imagine.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SLT-A55V
Taken
9th April 2019 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Tags
garden
,
scarecrow
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! What a great scarecrow and shot!
December 22nd, 2020
