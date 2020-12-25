Sign up
Photo 466
Red head comes to dinner
Red headed woodpecker stopped in to share dinner with a house finch in the spirit of the holidays.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
woodpecker
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 26th, 2020
