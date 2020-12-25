Previous
Red head comes to dinner by larrysphotos
Red head comes to dinner

Red headed woodpecker stopped in to share dinner with a house finch in the spirit of the holidays.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture!
December 26th, 2020  
