Mom's Santa been in the family for 60+ years by larrysphotos
Mom's Santa been in the family for 60+ years

This Santa has been around the family since I was a kid. I remember hugging it when it was taller than I was.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam ace
Aww! Such a treasure!
December 26th, 2020  
